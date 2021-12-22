OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IIT Bombay records all-time high placements in phase one. Highest package 2.16 cr
Listen to this article

IIT Bombay records all-time high placements in first phase. 1 cr package to 12

IIT Bombay has secured an-all time high offers in first phase of placement that began on December 1 and went on till 18 this month. The institute recorded 1382 selections so far (including pre-placement offers) from 315 companies. 

“This is an all-time high record of number of offers in Phase-I of Placements at IIT Bombay. We are expecting some more offers in the coming days," the institute said in a statement.

The highest number of offers was rolled out by the engineering and technology sector. The institute had 2 PSUs coming in phase-I of placements this year, which issued nine offers. 

The IIT-Bombay has received a total of 45 international offers from different countries like USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Taiwan. 

The institute informed that the number of international offers above 1 crore were seven and domestic offers above 1 crore were five. “The highest domestic package has been 1.68 crore per annum, and the highest international CTC (cost to company) was $2.87 lakh (approx 2.16 crore) per annum," it added.

The average package offered this year was 25.00 lakh per annum. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout