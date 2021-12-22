IIT Bombay has secured an-all time high offers in first phase of placement that began on December 1 and went on till 18 this month. The institute recorded 1382 selections so far (including pre-placement offers) from 315 companies.

“This is an all-time high record of number of offers in Phase-I of Placements at IIT Bombay. We are expecting some more offers in the coming days," the institute said in a statement.

The highest number of offers was rolled out by the engineering and technology sector. The institute had 2 PSUs coming in phase-I of placements this year, which issued nine offers.

The IIT-Bombay has received a total of 45 international offers from different countries like USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The institute informed that the number of international offers above ₹1 crore were seven and domestic offers above ₹1 crore were five. “The highest domestic package has been ₹1.68 crore per annum, and the highest international CTC (cost to company) was $2.87 lakh (approx ₹2.16 crore) per annum," it added.

The average package offered this year was ₹25.00 lakh per annum.

