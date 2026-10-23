IIT Bombay scholar builds low cost air purifier starting at ₹2,000, can bring down AQI by 85% - How he did it? Details

‘Poor’ air quality continues in the Delhi NCR region on Friday after Mumbai recorded an unhealthy air quality index (AQI )of 171 on Thursday. Amid the rising levels of air pollution in the festive season, the demand for quality air purifiers is expected to surge in parts of the country.

IIT Bombay scholar developing budget air purifier Amid this, IIT Bombay research scholar Rohan Kumar is developing an affordable air purifier that combines natural fibres, plants and beneficial microbes, reported Better India. Called the Enviroforge Air Purifier, the device starts at ₹2,000 and claims to reduce 80-85% of air pollution during internal tests. In a conversation with the publication, Kumar shared his experience across different cities, which inspired him to find a practical solution to indoor air pollution.

The inspiration Rohan Kumar, 27, grew up in Bihar and spent years living in Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Experiencing differences in air quality across these regions made him realise that clean indoor air isn't always accessible. Although he initially researched wastewater treatment, he eventually saw how the same principles could be adapted for air purification.

“Working with water treatment taught me how to design low-energy, effective, and practical systems. I realised I could adapt these principles to tackle air pollution,” he told the outlet. Kumar began experimenting with the concept of his air purifier in early 2024 and built nine to 10 prototypes before finalising the design in December 2025.

Features His device uses bamboo, coconut, banana and jute fibres, alongside muslin, cotton, silk and micro-nano-fibrillated cellulose. Activated carbon, biochar, zeolite and other adsorbent materials are combined with beneficial bacteria and indoor plants in the system to curb pollutants in the air.

Cost The device reportedly starts at ₹2,000, while mid-range models cost ₹5,000-6,000 and the premium version is priced at around ₹10,000.

Rohan Kumar is working on the product alongside his PhD in civil engineering at IIT Bombay.

How does it work The purifier is said to use multiple layers of physical and biological treatment to address different pollutants. “Air passes through layers of fibres, which trap dust and particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10. Gaseous pollutants are absorbed by the natural adsorbents. The beneficial bacteria break down chemical pollutants, and plants continuously purify the air. It is nature and science working together," Kumar explained.

In internal testing, the device was put in an enclosed room measuring 800 cubic feet. The publication reported that the air purifier recorded an 80-85% reduction in air pollution within 20 minutes. However, these results have not yet been independently verified or certified by an external laboratory.

For now, the device is believed to be under testing.

Rohan Kumar is working with co-founders Vipul, Debashish and Abhinav on the project, with Enviroforge incubated at IIM Mumbai.