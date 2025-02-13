Facing allegations of caste-based discrimination, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has abandoned its practice of collecting students' category details, which the institute shared with PSUs (Public Sector Units).

The action was taken in response to a complaint IIT-Kanpur alumnus Dheeraj Singh filed.

Singh objected to the alleged discrimination in IIT placements in 2023 and filed a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).

Also Read | IIT Bombay develops bacteria to consume toxic pollutants in soil and produce helpful nutrients

IIT-Bombay has informed that the practice ended in 2024.

In January, the NCSC urged IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and the Ministry of Education to submit an action taken report within 15 days regarding the alleged discrimination in the placement of students.

IIT-Bombay, in its response to the NCSC, stated that it previously collected category information to provide to Public Sector Units (PSUs).

These PSUs would then verify the birth category documents for positions reserved for specific categories. However, the institute clarified that the placement office was not involved in collecting this data and that this practice has been stopped since 2024.

“When the PSUs recruit students, their personnel verify the birth category documents for positions reserved for certain birth categories. The placement office is not involved in the process of collecting the data.”

IIT Bombay also admitted that it has previously collected and been involved in category profiling of students.

Dheeraj Singh, who established a global alumni network to support SC/ST students, expressed concerns that private sector recruiters might still ask for JEE category ranks during interviews.

The IIT-Kanpur alumnus fears that students could be unfairly judged based on their caste, despite having comparable academic records.

Dheeraj Singh urged the PM Modi government to ensure that both IITs and private sector recruiters cease such discriminatory practices. He alleged in November 2023 that some IIT placement offices enable discriminatory practices by recruiting companies.

IIT-Bombay: Caste discrimination allegations This move by IIT-Bombay follows earlier allegations of caste discrimination at IIT-Bombay, which surfaced after the suicide of a first-year student. An interim report investigating the suicide cited “deteriorating academic performance” as a possible cause and stated that there was no “specific evidence of direct caste-based discrimination”.