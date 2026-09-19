IIT Bombay student caught using ChatGPT in exam dies by suicide; protest erupts on campus

A second-year student from IIT Bombay’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering died by suicide on Friday after being caught using a mobile phone to cheat during an examination.

He had allegedly uploaded a picture of the exam paper on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to seek answers, according to an NDTV report citing the institute.

Advertisement

However, no disciplinary action was initiated against the student, officials told NDTV, noting that the course instructor and the Head of the Department had counselled the student and assured him that the academic infraction would not adversely affect his academic career.

After the talk, the student had reportedly gone back to his hostel and was found dead in the room later in the evening.

This is the third suicide in six months at the IIT Bombay Powai campus, NDTV reported.

‘Deeply saddened’ In a statement, IIT Bombay said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of a student.

"The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities," they added.

Advertisement

Protest erupts over accountability The incident prompted student protests on campus, demanding accountability and transparency from the institute's administration.

Pranay, a 3rd-year undergraduate student in the Electrical branch, said the protest was driven by a pattern of repeated tragedies. “We have gathered to protest—to demand accountability, transparency, and answers from our administration.”

Advertisement

He alleged that this incident was not a first on campus this year — “Four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this.”

Advertisement

However, another grieving student, Ansh, said that the student's death should not turn into a standoff. “All of us are deeply devastated. It is shocking and heartbreaking. Whatever happened, it feels like he was one of us, and someone among us has been left behind.”

‘Students have internal administrative issues’ Heavy police security has been deployed on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said the investigation in the case is underway, and the institute's administration is holding discussions to reach a solution.

“Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and staged a protest to voice their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution,” he said.

Advertisement

“The students have internal administrative issues which the IIT administration has addressed in the past as well, and the administration is actively speaking with the students right now too,” he added.

Help is available! Check free 24×7 suicide prevention helpline numbers

Tele-MANAS (Govt. of India): 14416 / 1800-891-4416

KIRAN Mental Health Helpline (Govt.): 1800-599-0019

AASRA Helpline: +91-22-27546669

Vandrevala Foundation (Call/WhatsApp): 9999-666-555

Sneha Foundation (Chennai, national access): 044-24640050

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, please call 112 right away. Help is always available.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

IIT-BChatgpt Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home IIT Bombay student caught using ChatGPT in exam dies by suicide; protest erupts on campus