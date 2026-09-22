IIT Bombay suicide: Student Reps demand systemic reforms, clarify stance on Prof Doolla | Top updates

IIT Bombay Student Representatives on Tuesday issued an official statement clarifying the core intent behind their recent campus protests, triggered after the death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode.

Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus on the evening of September 18.

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It resulted in protests by students and a police case against a professor under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on the complaint of his parents about alleged caste discrimination and harassment.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to the protests following Sahil Wakode's death at IIT Bombay? ⌵ The protests were triggered by the tragic death of second-year BTech student Sahil Wakode, who was found dead in his hostel room. Students demanded systemic reforms and accountability within the institute following claims of caste discrimination and harassment linked to the circumstances of his death. 2 Why do student representatives emphasize not endorsing academic misconduct in their protests? ⌵ The representatives clarified that their protests aim to raise awareness of systemic issues within the institute and to seek reforms to prevent future tragedies, while firmly stating they do not condone cheating or academic misconduct. 3 How has the IIT Bombay administration responded to the demands from student protesters? ⌵ The IIT Bombay administration has acknowledged the students' demands through a live-streamed meeting, stating they would review a charter of over 18 demands presented by the protesters, but rejected calls for immediate actions like Professor Doolla's suspension. 4 What specific changes are students requesting to address mental health at IIT Bombay? ⌵ Students are asking for mandatory mental health sensitization for faculty and staff, as part of a broader demand for systemic reforms to address student well-being and prevent future incidents of suicide. 5 Should Professor Doolla be relieved of his duties during the ongoing investigation into the student's death? ⌵ Student representatives requested that Doolla be relieved of his duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs during the investigation to ensure it remains independent, highlighting the importance of impartiality in the inquiry process.

The student body has emphasised that their demonstrations were a push for systemic institutional reforms and urged that it must not be misconstrued as an endorsement of academic misconduct.

‘Not justifying academic misconduct’ Addressing the circumstances that preceded Wakode's death, the representatives firmly stated their position on the alleged exam incident.

“We do not stand for or condone cheating or any form of academic misconduct,” the official statement read. “At the same time, the loss of our fellow student, Sahil, is a deeply tragic event that has compelled us to reflect on the systems and processes within our Institute.”

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They clarified that the ensuing student protests were not intended to justify cheating, but rather served as a “collective effort to raise concerns about systemic issues” and to demand meaningful reforms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

‘We stand with Professor Doolla, but…’ The statement also addressed the students' demands regarding Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was the invigilator during the exam incident. The representatives stressed that they are not presuming guilt or prejudging the ongoing investigation.

“We stand with Professor Doolla as a member of our faculty community and believe that the investigation must be allowed to proceed fairly and impartially,” the statement noted.

Clarifying their specific administrative demand, the students explained that they only sought to have Doolla relieved of his duties as Dean of Administrative Affairs while the probe is active. This, they stated, was merely “a precautionary measure to ensure that the investigation remains completely independent and cannot be influenced in any manner.”

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‘Not a platform for external political interests’ Acknowledging the recent open house held with the Director and institute administration, the representatives expressed satisfaction at having a direct platform to raise their concerns. Crucially, the student body firmly rejected any outside political involvement in the matter.

"As students, we believe that the concerns arising from this tragedy must remain student-led and addressed within the Institute," the statement asserted. "The loss of Sahil should not become a platform for external political interests, organisations, or narratives to shape the concerns of the IIT Bombay student community."

The representatives concluded by insisting that the ongoing process of institutional reform must remain deeply rooted within the student community and the institute itself.

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Also Read | IIT-B denies action against student after FIR filed alleging abetment of suicide

Targeting individual professor ‘completely wrong’ Speaking to the news agency PTI, several students at IIT Bombay said that targeting an individual professor was "completely wrong".

“I think students disagree on the treatment of Prof Suryanarayana Doolla. The caste angle portrayed in the media is wrong and does not exist,” a student asserted.

Removal of Prof Doola from the post of Dean (Administrative Affairs) is completely wrong because he was doing his job, he claimed.

Another student rejected the media reports of caste discrimination and said, “In the institute, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste. Therefore, the media reports on caste bias in IIT Bombay are completely wrong.”

However, some students also alleged that Prof Doolla had a track record of suspending students over what they described as trivial reasons and removing them from hostels.

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Students said measures taken during Prof Doolla's tenure as Dean of Students Affairs had created a sense of fear, adding that his past record made them believe he could have ordered suspension if they had spoken of it following the incident.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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