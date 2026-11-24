Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has begun replacing ceiling fans and fan rods in hostel rooms with wall-mounted fans as part of a campus-wide renovation and maintenance exercise. The move has drawn attention amid renewed concerns over student suicides at premier educational institutions.

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The replacement drive has been initiated after a student died by suicide in July, but gained renewed attention following the death of 22-year-old BTech student Sahil Wakode in September.

The institute is installing wall-mounted fans across its hostels and other utility areas on campus. Images of wall-mounted fans arriving at the Powai campus as part of the renovation work have also circulated widely on social media.

While the timing has prompted questions about whether the move is intended to prevent student suicides, the institute has not officially defined the replacement exercise as a suicide-prevention measure.

Why is IIT Bombay replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans? The shift comes against the backdrop of repeated student suicide cases at premier educational institutions, including IIT Bombay. Ceiling fans and their supporting rods can potentially be used as ligature points in suicide attempts. Replacing them with wall-mounted alternatives is therefore being viewed as a possible physical-safety intervention in hostel rooms.

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The move could reduce access to certain potential hanging points in student accommodation. However, it is not clear whether the institute has formally adopted the measure as part of a broader suicide-prevention policy.

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What happened to IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode? Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room at IIT Bombay's Powai campus on September 18.

He hailed from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district and was reportedly caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination hours before his death.

His death triggered protests and renewed concerns about academic pressure, student welfare and mental health support at India's premier technical institutions.