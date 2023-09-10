The IIT Council, on behalf of all higher-education institutes in India, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of American Universities (AAU) to establish and seek support for the Indo-US Global Challenges Institute.

The inking of the pact comes on the back of G20 summit being held in New Delhi. According to a statement on Sunday, the institute will seek to address some of the most consequential economic, environmental and technological challenges that have the potential to affect the security, prosperity and stability of both countries.

The institute comprise a virtual network of partner universities and provide a platform to address strategic research programs that require interdisciplinary solutions in critical and emerging technologies such as sustainable energy and agriculture, health & pandemic preparedness, semiconductor technology and manufacturing, advanced materials, telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum science. The MoU was signed by Barbara Snyder, president of AAU, and Abhay Karandikar on behalf of the IIT Council.

The statement added that IIT Bombay has joined the Chicago Quantum Exchange as an international partner. Meanwhile, New York University Tandon School of Engineering and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur also signed a pact to launch the New York University-Tandon and the IIT Kanpur Advanced Research Center in critical and emerging technologies. Additionally, multi-institutional Joint Research Centers involving the State University of New York at Buffalo and IIT Delhi, Kanpur, Jodhpur, and BHU are also being set up in the areas of critical and emerging technologies.

Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister for education, skill development and entrepreneurship said this was a sign of the growing relationship between India and the US in education, research and skill development. He said these partnerships were also in consonance with the priorities set by the G20 Education Working Group to enhance academic and research collaboration among G20 countries.