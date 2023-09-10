IIT Council signs MoU with Association of American Universities to establish Indo-US Global Challenges Institute1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST
The institute will seek to address some of the most consequential economic, environmental and technological challenges in the two countries, according to a statement on Sunday
The IIT Council, on behalf of all higher-education institutes in India, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Association of American Universities (AAU) to establish and seek support for the Indo-US Global Challenges Institute.
