An IIT Delhi graduate shared his extraordinary turnaround story on the internet as he went from a debt of more than ₹1 lakh to securing a job at Google and eventually building his app business. This is the story of Yash Garg, who shared his streak of struggles in life while trying to clear off his family debt.

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Meet Yash Garg Garg took to X and penned a long note on overcoming his family's financial troubles. He discovered his family was in more than ₹1 crore in debt while he was in the second year. "My father ran a real estate business, and he had invested in under-construction flats from builders like Jaypee and Wave, paying most of the price up front through home loans. Years went by without the flats being delivered, but the banks still wanted their EMIs on time. So my parents borrowed from friends and relatives, and when that was not enough, from credit cards," he shared.

As collection agents began visiting his home, Garg made his parents sit down and listed every outstanding payment. He shared that the principal amount alone crossed the ₹1 crore mark.

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Garg realised that his only way out was to secure a high-paying job and clear the debt before pursuing his dream of building a startup.

First job after failed placement Despite being ranked second in his department with a CGPA of 9.7, Garg's campus placement plans did not go as expected. While he failed to clear the final round at Tower Research, he said he eventually accepted a job at Cohesity for ₹18 lakh a year. He moved to Bengaluru in July 2019 and lived in a paying guest setup under tight monthly expenses below ₹20,000. "My friends would talk about investing and going on trips, but I did none of that," he added.

Garg said that although he sent most of his earnings home, it didn't improve the financial worries. He decided to look for vacancies at Google and upgraded himself accordingly. However, hirings were stopped due to COVID-19.

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“One of the lowest points of my life” Yash Garg, around the same time, joined Spotnana, hoping to earn more from the role and its equity. However, nothing much changed for him. He added, "About a year after I had started sending money home, I sat down to see where it had gone. Almost my entire salary had been spent on interest for our credit card loans. We had not reduced the principal and had not saved anything either. After a full year of hard work and sacrifice, the list was exactly as long as the day I had written it."

Garg called it the lowest point of his life.

Joining Google and launching side business A referral from a college senior eventually helped him land a job at Google. When he joined the company, he still had ₹80 lakh of debt left.

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To accelerate repayments, Garg began a side hustle. He launched a mobile apps business with his father.

He worked nights and weekends alongside his full-time job.

After initially struggling to generate money from Android apps, he said that he shifted his focus to iOS games.

"I bought a MacBook Pro for a hefty ₹2.1 lakh, picked our most downloaded game on Android, built its Swift version in six days, and launched it on iOS. Installs were high from day one, and within a couple of days we turned on monetization," he shared.

Finally, the business generated ₹6 lakh in its first month, which climbed to ₹24 lakh by the fourth month.

Over the next 18 months, Garg's games crossed 2,00,000 downloads, mainly from users in the US, and generated more than ₹2 crore in revenue. Along with his Google salary and the earnings from the app business, Yash Garg was able to repay the outstanding loans. In June 2023, he cleared the debt.

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Life after quitting While Garg was no longer in debt, it was just the beginning of his dream startup. Soon after, he resigned from Google just before turning 25. He turned to entrepreneurship full-time.

After several failed attempts, Garg built Super Workday, a business creating apps for users of the project management platform monday. Now, it has more than 300 paying customers, mostly US-based, and is close to $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

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In January 2025, Yash Garg secured a $400,000 investment from Silicon Valley venture capital firm South Park Commons at a valuation of $5.7 million to build an AI executive assistant, as per his post. "I am ready for whatever comes next," he concluded his post.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.