IIT Delhi drops some mid-semester exams to reduce stress for students1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 04:00 PM IST
IIT Delhi reduces academic pressure by dropping mid-semester exams and setting a maximum cap of 80% for final exams.
The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi is taking efforts to reduce academic pressure amid a growing number of student suicides across IITs. Director Rangan Banerjee said IIT-D had introduced a new evaluation system, dropping a set of mid-semester tests and keeping a maximum cap of 80% for the two examinations.