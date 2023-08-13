Hello User
IIT Delhi drops some mid-semester exams to reduce stress for students

IIT Delhi drops some mid-semester exams to reduce stress for students

1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 04:00 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

IIT Delhi reduces academic pressure by dropping mid-semester exams and setting a maximum cap of 80% for final exams.

Students at IIT Delhi campus in New Delhi

The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi is taking efforts to reduce academic pressure amid a growing number of student suicides across IITs. Director Rangan Banerjee said IIT-D had introduced a new evaluation system, dropping a set of mid-semester tests and keeping a maximum cap of 80% for the two examinations.

"Earlier we used to have two sets of exams during a semester, final exams at the end of each semester and several continuous evaluation mechanisms. We conducted an internal survey and based on feedback from all students and faculty, we have decided to drop one set of exams. So, now there will be two sets of exams besides routine evaluations," Banerjee told PTI in an interview.

The new format has already been approved by the Senate and will be implemented from the ongoing semester.

ALSO READ: IIT Madras announces JAM 2024 schedule: Check how to register and other details

Earlier in April the IIT Council had stressed the need for a robust grievance redressal system and agreed on increasing psychological counselling services. During a meeting it also called for a reduction in pressure, fear of failure and rejection among students. The issue of student suicide, alleged discrimination, and ensuring the mental well-being of students was discussed at length during the meeting.

Premier Indian educational institutions have seen a slew of suicides in recent months. BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi told the Rajya Sabha on August 8 that there had been 10,732 suicide cases among students below the age of 18 years in 2021 alone - a growth of 4.5% from 2020.

Most recently, an IIT Hyderabad student had committed suicide in her hostel room mere days after moving in. The 21-year-old post-graduate student wrote about stress from multiple issues and cited financial problems, as per a note found in her room.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 13 Aug 2023, 04:06 PM IST
