IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia Islamia, Indian Medical Association and Indian Institute Of Public Administration are among the 5,933 entities whose registration Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is deemed to cease on Saturday.

These entities either did not apply for renewal of their FCRA licence or the Union Home Ministry rejected their applications.

According to the official website related to the FCRA, among organisations and entities whose registration ceased or validity expired include the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India.

Further, the registration of the Medical Council of India, Emmanuel Hospital Association, which runs over a dozen hospitals across India, Tuberculosis Association Of India, Vishwa Dharamayatan, Maharishi Ayurveda Pratishthan, National Federation Of Fishermen's Cooperatives Ltd has also ceased or expired.

Others in the list are the Hamdard Education Society, Delhi School Of Social Work Society, Bhartiya Sanskriti Parishad, DAV College Trust and Management Society, India Islamic Cultural Centre, Godrej Memorial Trust, The Delhi Public School Society, Nuclear Science Centre in JNU, India Habitat Centre, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and All India Marwari Yuva Manch.

The FCRA registration is mandatory for any association and NGO to receive foreign funding.

There were 22,762 FCRA-registered NGOs till Friday. On Saturday, it came down to 16,829.

This comes even as the home ministry on Friday had extended the validity of FCRA registration of those NGOs that were expiring between 29 September 2020, and 30 September 2021, which was extended till 31 March 2022.

“The Centre, in public interest, has decided to extend the validity of the FCRA registration certificates of NGOs up to March 31, 2022 or till the date of disposal of their renewal applications, whichever is earlier, in respect of only those entities that fulfil certain criteria," a notice said.

