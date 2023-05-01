IIT Delhi, Indian Navy, list of job openings to apply for this week

Searching for a job can be a daunting and time-consuming process. It can be frustrating to feel trapped in your career due to a lack of satisfactory job opportunities.
However, there is hope as many government organizations regularly seek new employees.
This month, several prominent organizations, including IIT Delhi, Reserve Bank of India, Indian Navy, and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, have published job openings.
IIT Delhi Recruitment for 66 vacant posts
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has begun accepting applications online for the recruitment of non-academic staff. The deadline for submitting applications is May 12th, and there are a total of 66 vacancies available.
The majority of the openings (62) are in the technical department, while three positions are in hospitality and one is in the medical officer (psychiatry) department. To learn more about the job requirements and qualifications, interested individuals can refer to the official notice on the main website.
Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment for 247 posts
Applications for the positions of Head Constables (Radio Mechanics) and Head Constables (Radio Operators) are now being accepted by the Border Security Force (BSF). Interested candidates can submit their applications online at rectt.bsf.gov.in until May 12th. The age range for applicants is 18 to 25 years old. The BSF's Communication Unit will fill a total of 247 vacancies through this recruitment campaign.
RBI releases notification for 291 job vacancies
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Grade B officers. Starting from May 9, candidates can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official RBI website at rbi.org.in. The deadline to submit applications is June 9.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 291 vacancies, with 222 openings reserved specifically for Grade B General Officer positions. The selection process will consist of an online exam and an interview. Successful candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹55,200.
Rajasthan Ayurved Vibhag recruitment for 639 Posts
The Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) post-recruitment notification has been released by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University (DSRRAU). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website, educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in, starting from May 1st until May 31st. A total of 639 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, and applicants must possess a bachelor's degree in ayurveda from a recognized university.
Indian Navy recruitment for civilian posts
Online applications for the recruitment of civilian personnel have commenced at the Southern Command Headquarters of the Indian Navy. As per the Ministry of Defence's official notice, there are a total of nine vacancies, five of which are in Kochi, two in Alwaye, and two in the Lakshadweep Islands. The last date to apply for these vacancies is June 20.
