IIT Delhi issues statement, student gets killed after being hit by car

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly hitting two persons with his car while they were crossing the road near IIT Delhi, the day before.
A 30-year-old IIT Delhi student was killed and his friend was injured after they were allegedly hit by a car outside the campus here, police said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old driver of the vehicle has been nabbed, they said.
Ashraf Nawaz Khan and Ankur Shukla (29), both PhD students, went to a restaurant in SDA market on Tuesday night and were crossing the road after having dinner when the car hit them, a senior police officer said. Khan died during treatment at the Safdarjung hospital while Shukla is admitted to the Max hospital in Saket with a fractured leg, he said.
Both of the victims were pursuing PhD from IIT, the police said adding that one of the victims of the fatal accident, Ashraf Nawaz Khan succumbed to his injuries while another person Ankur Shukla is currently undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital, Saket.
According to the police, Shukla sustained a fracture on his leg.
In a statement, the IIT Delhi said on the night of January 17, two Ph.D. students from the textile and fibre engineering department met with a tragic road accident outside the campus.
One of the students, Ashraf Nawaz Khan, succumbed to injuries while another student, Ankur Shukla, who also got injured, is undergoing treatment, the statement said.
"Police are investigating the accident. The institute community mourns the loss of its student and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family. We are also praying for the quick recovery of Ankur Shukla. The institute is providing all necessary support to the families of both students," the statement said.
The police in its statement said that both the PhD aspirants had gone to a restaurant in the SDA market opposite their campus [IIT Delhi], and while they were crossing the road, a car from the Nehru Place side hit them.
The case was found abandoned at some distance in the accidental condition.
Notbaly, the police have identified the person driving the car as Avihant Sherawat, 31, from the Mahipalpur area.
