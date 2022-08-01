IIT Delhi looking to establish it's first foreign campus in UAE: Centre

In the ongoing parliamentary session, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar informed the Lok Sabha on Monday, that the government is encouraging IIT-Delhi to look for opportunities for establishing a campus in the United Arab Emirates.
The efforts of India's globally acclaimed technical institute to mark its foreign presence began in February this year when a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement(CEPA) was signed between India and UAE on 18 February. Till now, a total of 23 IITs have been established only within Indian territory.
The Joint India-UAE Vision Statement issued on February 18 after a virtual summit between the leaders of the two countries said: “..... the leaders agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the United Arab Emirates".
Following this agreement, the Centre has asked the IIT, Delhi to figure out the possibility of establishing another campus in the UAE, the minister said.
"IIT Delhi requested the Indian Ambassador to UAE to identify and arrange a meeting with the relevant UAE authorities. Accordingly, the Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi (ADEK) was identified as the relevant UAE authority," he said.
In the first meeting between IIT Delhi and ADEK, both sides focused on introducing their respective organizations and getting familiar with the other one. In the meeting, they also expressed their eagerness to take this project forward, informed Sarkar.
The second meeting was joined by UAE's Department of Economic Development and Advanced Technology Research Council. The two departments conveyed the Economic vision and research priorities of Abu Dhabi in their presentations.
On the other hand, IIT Delhi prepared a presentation on the mentoring model to be followed by the older IITs to prepare the new IITs for facing challenges and maintaining the benchmark of excellence. It also shared its experience in mentoring IIT Ropar and IIT Jammu, he added.
