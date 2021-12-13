Omicron: Researchers at IIT Delhi have developed an RT-PCR based assay for the specific detection of the Omicron variant within 90 minutes, the institute said in a statement.

The assay is based on detecting specific mutations, which are present in the Omicron variant and absent in other currently circulating variants of Covid.

Currently, the identification or screening for omicron is done world-wide using next-generation sequencing based methods, which require over 3 days. “By using this RT-PCR based assay, it will be possible to test for the presence of the Omicron variant within 90 minutes," the statement said.

This can be used as a rapid screening assay for the identification and isolation of individuals with the Omicron variants. IIT Delhi has filed an Indian patent application for the same and is in the process of initiating talks with potential industry partners.

IIT Delhi had earlier obtained ICMR approval (first academic Institute in India to do so) for an RT-PCR kit for the diagnosis of Covid, which was successfully launched in the market.

So far, India has reported 40 cases of infectious Omicron. Today, Maharashtra reported two more cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. With these two cases — one from Latur and the other from Pune — the tally of patients infected with the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus rose to 20 in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.