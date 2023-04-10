IIT Delhi roommates launch cattle trading platform, revenue jumps to 565 cr1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:30 AM IST
- The company made a 90% of its revenue from cattle trading in FY22. The remaining 10% came from healthcare, artificial insemination, and marketplace commission.
Two students from IIT Delhi have launched an online platform, 'Animall' for buying and selling cattle resulting in an impressive revenue increase. The platform's revenue was valued at ₹7.4 crore for FY22, and it has now grown to a remarkable ₹565 crore, as reported by Startup Pedia.
