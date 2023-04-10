IIT Delhi roommates launch cattle trading platform, revenue jumps to 565 cr

The company also earned a finance income of ₹3.94 crore during FY22, bringing its total collection to ₹11.34 crore. However, the startup incurred a cost of ₹18.04 crore in selling and distribution, which accounted for 32.5% of its total expenditure during FY22. This figure was significantly higher than the ₹9.62 crore spent in FY21.