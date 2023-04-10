IIT Delhi roommates launch cattle trading platform, revenue jumps to 565 cr

Two students from IIT Delhi have launched an online platform, 'Animall' for buying and selling cattle resulting in an impressive revenue increase. The platform's revenue was valued at ₹7.4 crore for FY22, and it has now grown to a remarkable ₹565 crore, as reported by Startup Pedia.
Two students from IIT Delhi have launched an online platform, 'Animall' for buying and selling cattle resulting in an impressive revenue increase. The platform's revenue was valued at ₹7.4 crore for FY22, and it has now grown to a remarkable ₹565 crore, as reported by Startup Pedia.
As per a LinkedIn post, the Bengaluru-based startup was founded in 2019.
As per a LinkedIn post, the Bengaluru-based startup was founded in 2019.
Animall's founders, Anurag Bisoy, Kirti Jangra, Libin V Babu, and Neetu Y, have created this platform with the aim of uplifting the lives of dairy farmers and making cattle trading and dairy farming a more profitable space to operate in.
Animall's founders, Anurag Bisoy, Kirti Jangra, Libin V Babu, and Neetu Y, have created this platform with the aim of uplifting the lives of dairy farmers and making cattle trading and dairy farming a more profitable space to operate in.
Based on financial statements filed with the RoC, the startup experienced a surge in operating scale from FY21 to FY22. Specifically, there was a 148-fold increase, with the operating scale rising from ₹5 lakh in FY21 to ₹7.4 crore in FY22.
Based on financial statements filed with the RoC, the startup experienced a surge in operating scale from FY21 to FY22. Specifically, there was a 148-fold increase, with the operating scale rising from ₹5 lakh in FY21 to ₹7.4 crore in FY22.
This digital platform also offers animal healthcare services.
This digital platform also offers animal healthcare services.
The company made a 90% of its revenue from cattle trading in FY22. The remaining 10% came from healthcare, artificial insemination, and marketplace commission.
The company made a 90% of its revenue from cattle trading in FY22. The remaining 10% came from healthcare, artificial insemination, and marketplace commission.
The company also earned a finance income of ₹3.94 crore during FY22, bringing its total collection to ₹11.34 crore. However, the startup incurred a cost of ₹18.04 crore in selling and distribution, which accounted for 32.5% of its total expenditure during FY22. This figure was significantly higher than the ₹9.62 crore spent in FY21.
The company also earned a finance income of ₹3.94 crore during FY22, bringing its total collection to ₹11.34 crore. However, the startup incurred a cost of ₹18.04 crore in selling and distribution, which accounted for 32.5% of its total expenditure during FY22. This figure was significantly higher than the ₹9.62 crore spent in FY21.
Animall has been successful in raising around ₹170 crore in funding from prominent investors such as Beenext, Sequoia, Nexus Ventures. The company's latest round of funding was in Series B, in which it raised $14 million, and was valued at approximately $75 million ( ₹565 crore) as of July 2021.
Animall has been successful in raising around ₹170 crore in funding from prominent investors such as Beenext, Sequoia, Nexus Ventures. The company's latest round of funding was in Series B, in which it raised $14 million, and was valued at approximately $75 million ( ₹565 crore) as of July 2021.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.