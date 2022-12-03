IIT Delhi says some students have accepted domestic offers over international offers1 min read . 10:04 PM IST
IIT Delhi said some of its students have accepted domestic offers over international offers during the placement season that started on December 1. The preference may highlight the challenges of stability in jobs and cost of living abroad.
The institute said on Saturday that there was an increase of 20% in the number of job offers received has been witnessed over last year during the same period.
Around 400 national and international organizations offering over 800 job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students as of now.
So far , around 650 full-time job offers and around 550 unique job selections were bagged by students , said IIT Delhi.
Top recruiters on the campus on Day 1 in terms of the number of students offered include American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Enphase Solar Energy, Intel.
Over 50 students have bagged domestic offers with salary of of more than Rs. one crore per annum.
Around 20 students have received international job offers from geographies spanning Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States. Some students have accepted domestic offers over international offers.
