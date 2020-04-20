IIT Delhi startup churns out N95 masks at 45

NEW DELHI: At a time when good quality masks are in short supply amid the coronavirus outbreak, an IIT Delhi startup has launched N95 masks for ₹45, a fraction of the prevailing prices.

“The mask is at par with N95 in terms of proper fitting, and engineered filtration layer that could provide up to 98% filtration efficiency," IIT Delhi said adding that the price is affordable so that it can reach masses for enhanced protection.

Mentored by professors at the department of textile and fibre engineering, the startup said it is ready to supply the mask, named Kawach, provided each order is for 100 units or above.

“The cost of N95 mask used for the protection against covid-19 in the Indian market is quite high, making it unaffordable for the masses. People are using surgical masks also but due to loose-fitting of such masks, not securing proper cover around the nose and mouth, this may allow covid-19 virus to enter or leave from the side edges. Furthermore, the use of sewn cloth face covering or handkerchief is useful only to an extent, not providing sufficient protection due to absence of non-woven layer," IIT Delhi said.

Bipin Kumar, professor at the department said the development of the Kawach mask is a result of indigenous manufacturing capabilities at IIT Delhi.

“India has several massive challenges ahead – disposal of PPEs (including mask and coveralls) after one-time use and ensuring the minimum use of non-woven technology for making PPEs. Though a non-woven layer is must for ensuring desired filtration level but the loose fibrous structure make the product disposable after one use. Disposing of synthetic polypropylene non-woven could have a detrimental effect on environment. Finding other textile solution that offers reusability, biodegradability, affordability and scalability for PPEs is the need of hour; this could ensure meeting both the demand and also safeguarding our environment," Kumar said.

IIT said that the team is now scouting for funding to scale up production to meet high-volume demand and reworking on a N95 mask product that can be washed and reused.

