New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi) Thursday announced that it is setting up an atmospheric observatory to do research, track atmospheric problems like air pollution, and suggest solutions to mitigate pollution, erratic monsoon and extreme weather events associated with climate change.

The observatory will be established in its research campus in Sonepat at a cost of ₹125 crore. The IIT said Sonipat, which is located “upwind" of Delhi NCR, is an ideal location for measurements not only of the transport of dust and air pollution, but also various meteorological, radiation and cloud observations as these are key to understanding daily variations in weather and long-term climate changes.

“This first of its kind observatory in the heart of the Indo-Gangetic belt will enable researchers to make new discoveries and help find sustainable solutions to some of the country's pressing problems such as severe air pollution, erratic monsoon and extreme weather events associated with climate change," the IIT Delhi said.

The ministry of earth sciences is supporting the initiative, Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences said the observatory is “an ambitious initiative" and it complements the efforts made by the ministry for improving the capability in the country to better predict air pollution, weather and climate through observations and modelling.

“The observatory will be open for researchers from across the country as well as international collaborators to develop instrumentation technologies, measurement techniques, develop better satellite retrieval algorithms and using data to improve weather and climate models. We are reaching out to various stakeholders to generate support and funding required to make this a unique atmospheric observatory in the country," said V. Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT Delhi.

The observatory will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment such as radars, mass spectrometers, and a satellite ground station. By observing air pollutants, greenhouse gases, clouds, radiation and meteorology simultaneously, the facility will transform science-based action, said Krishna AchutaRao, head of the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences at the IIT.

