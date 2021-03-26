IIT Delhi to build atmospheric observatory at a cost of Rs.125 crore

The observatory will be established in its research campus in Sonepat at a cost of ₹125 crore. The IIT said Sonipat, which is located “upwind" of Delhi NCR, is an ideal location for measurements not only of the transport of dust and air pollution, but also various meteorological, radiation and cloud observations as these are key to understanding daily variations in weather and long-term climate changes.

