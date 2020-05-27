IIT develop lighter, breathable PPE kit to fight COVID-19

Speaking about the material used, he said, "The fabric we used is very soft. When you wear it and work for long hours, you would want it to be comfortable and light. Our PPE weighs 300 grams while other PPEs weighs anywhere between 400-450 grams. We also emphasised on the reuse factor. The PPE can be washed twice and could be used thrice which in turn brings down the cost of purchase by three times."