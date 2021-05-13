“The technology behind it is based on the wick stove, in which wick after lighting glows yellow and this is converted into smokeless blue flame after installing the combustion air system over these wicks," it said.
IIT Ropar develops a portable tech-traditional eco-friendly mobile cremation system that uses first of its kind technology that involves smokeless cremation despite using wood.
Singh said that the cremation system or incinerator heats up at 1,044 degree Celsius which ensures complete sterilization.
“Usually wood costs about ₹2,500 for disposing one body and poor families sometimes try to get by with much less and end up having to dispose of partially burnt bodies, or even whole corpses, in rivers," the dean said.
The cart has wheels and it can be transported anywhere without much effort, he added.
Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD, Cheema Boilers Ltd said, “We are providing a simplest and cheapest way of cremation, which can be performed within half of wood required now and can reduce the carbon footprint by half."
It can also be used on LPG using domestic gas cylinders, he further said.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!