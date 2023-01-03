IIT Gate 2023: Admit cards delayed, to be uploaded on 'this' date now

IIT Gate 2023: Admit cards delayed, to be uploaded on 'this' date now1 min read . 07:09 PM IST
- Due to operational reasons, the admit cards for the IIT Gate 2023 exams are delayed
The admit cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), 2023 examination got delayed and will be released on 9 January. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is the organizing institution for the year 2023.
"Due to operational reasons Admit Card Download is delayed, and now it will be enabled on 9th January 2023," the official handle of GATE 2023 tweeted.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.
GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) that is being organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs which include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.
For the 2023 edition, the registration link for the GATE exam was activated on August 30, and the deadline to apply without a late fee was October 7. The dates of the examination are kept on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023, and the results of the exams will be released on 16 March.
GATE 2023: Steps to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE---gate.iitk.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on GATE 2023 Admit Card link.
Step 3: Enter your login details and submit.
Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.
