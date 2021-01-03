IIT Goa project to come up, will discuss protests, says CM Pramod Sawant

IIT Goa project to come up, will discuss protests, says CM Pramod Sawant1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 06:04 PM IST
The CM said he had toured the site in Shel-Maulim where the IIT is proposed to come up
The proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Sattari taluka in Goa will come up despite protests from local residents and all their demands will be discussed, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.
He said he had toured the site in Shel-Maulim where the IIT is proposed to come up.
Vaccine doses 28 days apart, antibodies to develop in 2 weeks: AIIMS director4 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Govt crackdown on 7,000 GST evaders, 185 arrested3 min read . 06:36 PM IST
Covid vaccine: Oppn parties not proud of anything Indian, says Nadda on Congress3 min read . 06:28 PM IST
Coal India capex utilisation over ₹8,000cr till Dec, aiming at revised 13,000 crore target1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
"We are ready to discuss demands of the locals. The project has not been scrapped. Formalities for construction are going on," the CM said, who also added a police outpost was coming up in the village as part of the IIT project.
People in the area have been protesting at the site over the past four months against the project and stalling work, officials said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.