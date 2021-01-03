Subscribe
Home >News >India >IIT Goa project to come up, will discuss protests, says CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

IIT Goa project to come up, will discuss protests, says CM Pramod Sawant

1 min read . 06:04 PM IST PTI

The CM said he had toured the site in Shel-Maulim where the IIT is proposed to come up

The proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Sattari taluka in Goa will come up despite protests from local residents and all their demands will be discussed, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

The proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Sattari taluka in Goa will come up despite protests from local residents and all their demands will be discussed, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

He said he had toured the site in Shel-Maulim where the IIT is proposed to come up.

He said he had toured the site in Shel-Maulim where the IIT is proposed to come up.

"We are ready to discuss demands of the locals. The project has not been scrapped. Formalities for construction are going on," the CM said, who also added a police outpost was coming up in the village as part of the IIT project.

People in the area have been protesting at the site over the past four months against the project and stalling work, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

