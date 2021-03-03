In a year marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, 62-year-old Indian-American Jay Chaudhry has climbed 577 spots in the Hurun Global Rich List 2021 and has also featured in the list of the top 10 richest Indians.

Chaudhry, the owner of the cybersecurity firm Zscaler, saw his net worth grow by 271% to $13 billion.

While on one hand, the novel coronavirus pandemic has ruined economies, on the other hand, it has also catapulted firms like Zscaler to new highs.

Chaudhry and his family own 45% of the Nasdaq-listed ZScaler, which is currently worth $28 billion.

The quick transformation and faster adoption of digital technologies amid the pandemic⁠ have helped Chaudhry's company.

Zscaler, founded back in 2008, witnessed an unprecedented rise as it specialises in enabling secure digital transformation by rethinking traditional network security, and empowering enterprises to securely work from anywhere.

Zscaler's Q2 revenue jumps by 55% to $157 mn

Zscaler had declared that its revenue Q2 had jumped by 55% to $157 million, pushing the company to the top of Wall Street targets.

"There is an accelerated market shift towards work from anywhere, which is the world Zscaler was built for," he said after the firm declared its latest quarterly earnings.

The company has more than 5,000 customers⁠— including over 400 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies — and more than 2,600 employees.

Jay Chaudhry is from Himachal Pradesh

Chaudhry was born in the village of Panoh, in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh where having access to running water was a concern.

Chaudhry had said in an earlier interview that he used to study under trees as his village didn't have electricity then.

"I used to walk nearly 4 km every day to attend my high school at Dhusara, the neighbouring village," Chaudhry had said.

"My success so far has mainly been because I have very little attachment for money. My obsession is really to make sure that the internet and cloud are a safe place for everyone to do business," the brainchild behind top firms such as AirDefense, CipherTrust, CoreHarbor and Secure IT, Chaudhry, had said.

The IIT BHU graduate with an MBA from the University of Cincinnati, is a serial entrepreneur.

At present, Chaudhry is one of the world's richest with an estimated net worth of $13 billion.









