IIT graduate laid off by Goldman Sachs says ‘different way to start year’

"While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment. In this brief stint, I majorly worked in their java-based tech stack while getting exposed to Kafka, Spring Boot, and Splunk. I also got hands-on experience with Spring framework and MongoDb non relational databases. I am a quick learner and I would be happy to learn any new stack if required. I am actively looking for a job opportunity in full stack/backend development and can join in February. If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Also if you have connections working in this industry, I'd be grateful if you could connect them to me. Good luck to myself and all who were impacted by layoffs," he added.