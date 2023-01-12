IIT graduate laid off by Goldman Sachs says ‘different way to start year’2 min read . 06:16 PM IST
The global investment firm is to layoff 3,200 employees or nearly 6.5 per cent of its workforce
Goldman Sachs began laying off staff on Wednesday in a cost-cutting measure. This layoff has affected an IIT-Kharagpur graduate working in Bengaluru.
The global investment firm is to layoff 3,200 employees or nearly 6.5 per cent of its workforce, reported Reuters. Goldman's headcount stood at 49,100 at the end of the third quarter.
A chemical engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur, Shubham Sahu had joined the Goldman Sachs in June 2022, as a software developer, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was laid-off a few days after his birthday, he said in his social media post.
In his social media post, "At the beginning of 2023, I was also impacted by the layoffs at Goldman Sachs just after my 23rd birthday. Wow, this is truly a different way to start a year," he said.
"I am a 2022 graduate in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. I worked as a Software Engineer (Backend Developer) as a part of GS’ Digital Bank, Marcus.com for roughly 6 months before I was laid off by Goldman Sachs on 11/01/2023, " he added.
In the post he wrote about his time and experience at Goldman Sachs.
"While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment. In this brief stint, I majorly worked in their java-based tech stack while getting exposed to Kafka, Spring Boot, and Splunk. I also got hands-on experience with Spring framework and MongoDb non relational databases. I am a quick learner and I would be happy to learn any new stack if required. I am actively looking for a job opportunity in full stack/backend development and can join in February. If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Also if you have connections working in this industry, I'd be grateful if you could connect them to me. Good luck to myself and all who were impacted by layoffs," he added.
In addition to the 3,000 from Goldman, Morgan Stanley has cut about 2% of its workforce, or 1,600 people, a source said last month while HSBC is shedding at least 200, sources previously said, reported Reuters.
