IIT Guwahati declared containment zone after 60 test Covid positive on campus

IIT Guwahati declared containment zone after 60 test Covid positive on campus1 min read . 10:45 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology's Guwahati campus has been declared a containment zone by authorities after a massive number of infections were reported from the premises. At least 60 people have tested positive for coronavirus from the campus, news agency ANI tweeted.
According to a government order, no one will be allowed to enter or exit the premises.
Assam on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a Saudi Arabia returnee tested positive for the new coronavirus variant, even as the number of Covid cases detected during the day increased by over 100 compared to the previous day to 591 fresh infections, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the Union Health Ministry data stated.
The country also saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.
Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.
