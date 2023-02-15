IIT Guwahati transfers free-space optical communication technology to telecom industry
Free space optical communication is likely to play a crucial role in the coming days both in case of indoor applications and outdoor especially in the defence sector
New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has completed the transfer of technology (ToT) of a novel free-space optical communication system to the telecom industry.
