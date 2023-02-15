New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has completed the transfer of technology (ToT) of a novel free-space optical communication system to the telecom industry.

“The advanced communication system uses wavefront modulated light beams for wireless error-free data transmission through free space rather than through optical fibre," according to a press release.

The technology has been developed by Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, and Santanu Konwar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Abhayapuri College, Assam.

The technology was granted US patent dated 2 June 2020, a Japanese patent dated 23 December 2021, and Korean patent dated 28 December 2022.

“Free space optical communication is likely to play a crucial role in the coming days both in case of indoor applications and outdoor especially in the defence sector. We will be looking forward to meet the challenges as our technology is adapted to serve the society," said Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati.

The research team has experimentally demonstrated distortion-free transmission of text messages and images in laboratory environment even in the presence of turbulence and also outside the laboratory. The communication system can thus be used for high speed and secured communication between two remote sites in the line of sight with virtually no possibility of any unauthorised interception.

“NavTech is the pioneer and leading technology company in India doing research on Optical Wireless technologies – LiFi | FSO, developing applications, and manufacturing LiFi & FSO products & solutions. We are glad to join hands with one of India’s premier technology institutions for further development of Optical Wireless technology," said Hardik Soni CTO & Co-Founder, Nav wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd.