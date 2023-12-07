The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) has invited women candidates to fill the position of Assistant Professor in various departments. Eligible and interested candidates can be send their applications online through the official website i.e. iith.ac.in. As per the notification, the last date to apply is 22nd December.

The notification states the opening is available for 15 departments namely: Artificial Intelligence, Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Management, Biotechnology, Liberal Arts, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, Chemistry, Mathematics, Civil Engineering, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Physics, Design.

The age limit of the candidates should be below 35 years, however, age limit is relaxed for SC till 40 years, OBC/NCL (38 years).

Eligibility:

For Assistant Professor Grade I (Pay level 12), a minimum of three years of post-PhD teaching/research/professional experience, excluding the experience gained while pursuing PhD. The applicant should have demonstrated research capabilities in terms of publications in reputed journals and conferences and patents. As per 7thCPC, the minimum pay will be fixed at Rs. 1,01,500 (Matrix pay level of 12) along with admissible allowances. After completion of 3 years of satisfactory service, they may be moved to Pay Level13A1.

While for Assistant Professor Grade II (Pay level 10/11), applicants with less than 3 years’ post-PhD industrial/research/teaching experience may apply for direct recruitment for the positions of Assistant Professor Grade II. The minimum basic pay will be fixed Rs. 98,200/- along with allowances. It further added that the applicant can be considered via an internal assessment, for the post of Assistant Professor Grade I upon satisfactory completion 3 years of post-PhD experience.

Instructions for applicants:

- The applicants who applied during the last two years may highlight the substantial improvement in their CV since the last application.

- Separate applications must be submitted if an applicant is applying for a faculty position in more than one department.

- Applicants should submit their valid SC/ST/OBC-NCL certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format along with the application form in support of their claim

- Applicants, if called for interview in physical mode, will be reimbursed airfare within India by Economy class from the place of their residence and back by the shortest route.

