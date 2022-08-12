IIT JEE Advance 2022: Deadline for registrations extended: Check details here1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 03:18 PM IST
- The IIT JEE Advance registration for the exam began on Monday and was earlier scheduled to conclude on August 11 at 5 pm
The deadline for registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs this year has been extended till 8 pm on Friday, IIT Bombay announced. This is, however, the final deadline. There will be no extension after this.