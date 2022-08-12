Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IIT JEE Advance 2022: Deadline for registrations extended: Check details here

IIT JEE Advance 2022: Deadline for registrations extended: Check details here

The IIT JEE Advance exam is scheduled for August 28.
1 min read . 03:18 PM ISTLivemint

  • The IIT JEE Advance registration for the exam began on Monday and was earlier scheduled to conclude on August 11 at 5 pm

The deadline for registration for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced for admission to IITs this year has been extended till 8 pm on Friday, IIT Bombay announced. This is, however, the final deadline. There will be no extension after this.

IIT Bombay is conducting the crucial examination this year.

"The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today," the institute said.

The registration for JEE (ADV) began on Monday and it was scheduled to br conclude on August 11 at 5 pm.

The exam is scheduled for August 28. Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana

