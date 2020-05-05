NEW DELHI: The union government on Tuesday said joint entrance exam (JEE) for admission into top engineering colleges and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into medical colleges will be held between 18 July and 26 July, ending the suspense of nearly 3 million students.

While JEE (Mains), the first leg of the two-tier JEE entrance will take place in multiple windows between 18 July and 23 July, NEET exam will be conducted on 26 July, human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

The minister said he had a discussion with the health ministry on NEET and they have agreed on the dates. While almost 1.6 million medical aspirants sit for the NEET exam, around 1.3 million appear for the JEE mains.

“Once the JEE Mains is over, JEE Advanced will take place in August," Pokhriyal said.

While JEE Mains is used by most other engineering colleges in the country, some 150,000 top performers in the JEE Main exam sit for the JEE Advanced conducted by the IITs for selecting undergraduate students.

JEE Mains and NEET are conducted by the National Testing Agency.

The announcement gives a clear sense of the new academic year that the country is looking to start in August and September, four months late, due to the disruptions caused by the lockdown.

