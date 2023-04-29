IIT Kanpur inks pact military engineer services to create carbon-neutral army campuses1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:55 PM IST
The partnership aims to convert five MES Jhansi cantonment campuses into net zero carbon, energy, water, and waste stations in a phased approach.
New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has signed an agreement with the Military Engineer Services (MES) Jhansi to transform Army stations into carbon-neutral campuses. The partnership aims to convert five MES Jhansi cantonment campuses into net zero carbon, energy, water, and waste stations in a phased approach.
