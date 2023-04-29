New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has signed an agreement with the Military Engineer Services (MES) Jhansi to transform Army stations into carbon-neutral campuses. The partnership aims to convert five MES Jhansi cantonment campuses into net zero carbon, energy, water, and waste stations in a phased approach.

The process will commence with a proof-of-concept plan for the selected Army campuses to adopt sustainable resource utilization. Campuses will be assessed on various criteria, including energy sources, consumption, carbon footprint, sustainable alternatives adoption, on-site tree planting, and habit-related factors, according to a media release.

The agreement also encompasses training Army personnel in sustainable practices and creating a resource pool through on-job training.

Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT Kanpur, emphasized the synergistic efforts between the two institutions in contributing to India's net zero projections. The collaboration seeks to showcase a proof-of-concept model through coordinated initiatives and the training of Army personnel in sustainable practices.

The transformation of Army cantonments based on net zero parameters aims to significantly contribute to India's carbon neutrality goal. IIT Kanpur and the Indian Army plan to create a carbon-neutral roadmap for the country, leveraging the vast land area covered by Army cantonments to achieve sustainability.