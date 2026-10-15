IIT Kanpur launches $1-billion fundraising campaign, ₹4,155 crore already secured: Check what the money will be spend on

IIT Kanpur has launched Greater Than Us, a campaign seeking $1 billion by March 2029. The institute described it as the largest fundraising campaign attempted by any IIT. Commitments worth ₹4,155 crore have already arrived, covering nearly half the target.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the campaign at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on 14 October. Alumni, donors, corporate partners and government have committed support.

The campaign will fund research facilities, student support and technologies developed in India. It brings together three areas: Foundation, Talent and Frontier.

Alumnus Rahul Gautam has committed ₹180 crore towards a new school. IIT Kanpur signed an agreement with him during the launch.

The Gautam School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship will operate at the institute’s Noida campus. It will open in July 2027 with an MBA in Technology and Entrepreneurship.

The school will have full-time teachers and its own degree programmes. It will train founders across AI, cybersecurity, digital health, biotechnology, drones and advanced manufacturing.

Advertisement

A proposed Deep Tech Hub will give students access to advanced facilities. The school will also draw on SIIC, IIT Kanpur’s incubator, which has supported 571 startups.

‘Foundation’ seeks ₹5,000 crore for research facilities and institutional growth. Plans include a ₹524 crore Central Research Facility offering shared access to advanced equipment.

Also Read | Student hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras websites after being denied admission

This includes a ₹160 crore semiconductor and device processing centre. A ₹200 crore computing facility will support AI research and scientific simulations.

Four new student residences, each accommodating 1,000 people, are being built. The first is expected by June 2027. Plans also include 96 faculty apartments and a mental health and wellbeing centre.

‘Talent’ aims to raise ₹3,000 crore for students, researchers, teachers and entrepreneurs. It will support scholarships, doctoral fellowships, and programmes that attract teachers from around the world.

Advertisement

The institute aims to provide financial support to every eligible student. Its student entrepreneurship programme will support founders working across defence, aerospace, healthcare and clean technologies.

Frontier exceeds funding target ‘Frontier’ has secured ₹1,556 crore, exceeding its ₹1,000-crore goal. It links fundamental research with technologies serving practical needs.

Plans include centres for quantum technology and semiconductor packaging. Medical device development and testing facilities are also proposed. A drug discovery programme will focus on cancer, metabolic conditions and diseases affecting brain function.

Director Manindra Agrawal said India must build technologies shaping its future. He said every commitment would support a defined school, facility, position or programme.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.