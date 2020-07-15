IIT KGP to train students of other institutes in agricultural technologies

KOLKATA : IIT Kharagpur will train the students and faculty members of other institutes in modern agricultural technologies via an online course.

IIT Kharagpur will train the students and faculty members of other institutes in modern agricultural technologies via an online course.

The students will then train farmers in the use of modern technologies to increase their agricultural output, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The students will then train farmers in the use of modern technologies to increase their agricultural output, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The short-term course 'Application of Digital Technologies in Agriculture', offered by IIT Kharagpur's Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering, will focus on the use of sensors, drones, robots and artificial intelligence for enhancing farm output, she said.

In the first phase of the course which is expected to begin soon, the institute will train the students and faculty members of Vasantarao Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth of Maharashtra, the spokesperson said.

"The recent calamities and their aftermath have shown why we need to be ready for a bad monsoon or climate change or even return to organic farming while enhancing agricultural yields using technology," IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said.

The course will be offered under a project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Delhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.