Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >IIT KGP to train students of other institutes in agricultural technologies
Farmers working on a farm

IIT KGP to train students of other institutes in agricultural technologies

1 min read . 06:06 PM IST PTI

  • IIT Kharagpur in collaboration with ICAR has decided to teach students and faculties of other institutes in agriculture technologies
  • It will be related to application of various digital technologies in agriculture pertaining to agriculture engineering

KOLKATA : IIT Kharagpur will train the students and faculty members of other institutes in modern agricultural technologies via an online course.

IIT Kharagpur will train the students and faculty members of other institutes in modern agricultural technologies via an online course.

The students will then train farmers in the use of modern technologies to increase their agricultural output, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The students will then train farmers in the use of modern technologies to increase their agricultural output, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The short-term course 'Application of Digital Technologies in Agriculture', offered by IIT Kharagpur's Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering, will focus on the use of sensors, drones, robots and artificial intelligence for enhancing farm output, she said.

In the first phase of the course which is expected to begin soon, the institute will train the students and faculty members of Vasantarao Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth of Maharashtra, the spokesperson said.

"The recent calamities and their aftermath have shown why we need to be ready for a bad monsoon or climate change or even return to organic farming while enhancing agricultural yields using technology," IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said.

The course will be offered under a project of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Delhi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated