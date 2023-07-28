IIT Kharagpur announces launch of MBBS course, dual degree in BTech-MTech: Report1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:35 PM IST
- The MBBS course in medicine will be started at the institute’s BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology
The IIT Kharagpur has announced to launch an MBBS course, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reported Indian Express on 28 July.
The MBBS course in medicine will be started at the institute’s BC Roy Institute of Medical Science and Technology, said IIT Kharagpur director VK Tewari.
Apart from this, the prestigious institution will introduce a dual degree program where students will be able to do BTech and MTech courses simultaneously. Also, the institute will begin an afour-year bachelor’s degree program in science.
According to details, the students will be allowed to choose subjects from all the institute’s UG, and PG curriculum. “In the UG and PG curricula, the choice of electives has been broadened. Further, interdisciplinary dual-degree programs have been introduced," Tewari told PTI.
The institute used UG courses to include a summer internship of eight weeks, which nown can be extended to a research internship of eight months. A provision for an internship for PG courses as well will be introduced.
IIT-K has even set up an international student office, which is making efforts to increase the admission of international students, Tewari added.
Among other details, other institutions' directors from Andhra Pradesh met in Tirupati’s SV University Senate Hall to discuss the plans concerning the implementation of NEP 2020 at the varsities. Varsities have announced their adoption of an open curriculum and transdisciplinary course structures.
Meanwhile, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved proposals of 89 engineering colleges across India, News18 had reported.
Of this 89 colleges, the report stated that 44 would be self-financing private institutions while 27 would be government-run colleges. The remaining 18 institutions which will provide undergraduate, graduate, and diploma programmes would be state-run private universities, state-run colleges, and deemed-to-be universities, the report added.
With agency inputs.
