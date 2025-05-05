IIT Kharagpur boy, Md Asif Qamar, found hanging in hostel room

A third-year BTech student of IIT Kharagpur, identified as Mohammad Asif Qamar, was reportedly found hanging in his hostel room on Sunday.

Official told news agency PTI that Qamar's body was found hanging in his hostel room in Madanmohan Malviya Hall in IIT Kharagpur campus.

Qamar was from Seohar district in Bihar and was expected to visit home on Sunday.

IIT Kharagpur released a statement, expressing sorrow over Qamar's demise. “It is with deep sadness that the IIT Kharagpur condoles the untimely demise of Md Asif Qamar a third year under graduate student in the department of civil engineering at around 2:53 am on May 4,” the statement read, as per PTI.

It stated that a call was received at the security emergency number from "an external source that Md Asif Qamar has committed self-harm".

“The security response team rushed immediately to the Pt M M M Hall of Residence (Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hall) where the student was found dead in his room,” the institute said.

"The team of doctors, administration and police also reached the spot. The family of Qamar has also been contacted about the incident," it said.

Probe on An investigation is currently underway by the police to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

“The institute is fully cooperating with the authorities,” the statement added.

Police from the outpost on the campus were informed and they broke open the door to find him hanging, an institute official had said earlier.

A senior police officer confirmed the death. He said the police have got some leads and the investigation was proceeding on that.

He said prima facie it was a case of suicide but investigations were on.

'Video call with friend' According to the Times of India, Mohammad Asif Qamar, had been on a video call with his friend in Delhi moments before his death.

However, police did not elaborate if there was any phone call from outside alerting about the condition of Qamar.

The institute said, "IIT Kharagpur community stands united in mourning the tragic loss of our student Qamar. We offer our deepest condolence to his family and friends."

"We are committed to providing them with unwavering support and assistance during this challenging time. We strongly encourage all students to take advantage of the 'well being support services' available at the institute," an institute spokesperson added.

Death reports at IIT Kharagpur This is the second "suicide" at the institute in a fortnight.

On April 20, Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year student in the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, was found hanging in his hostel room.

On January 12, the body of a third-year undergraduate student Shaon Malik was found in his hostel room.

In June 2024, Devika Pillai, a fourth-year student of biotechnology and biochemical engineering had died by suicide.

IIT Kharagpur authorities said the institute has counsellors 24×7 hours to help students fight any stress and depression. After April 20, the institute put up barcodes on the door of every boarder which can be scanned by any boarder during moments of acute mental stress for immediate counselling in privacy.

"A committee is being formed to explore the circumstances and reason behind such tragedies and the committee will make its recommendations in three days," Acting Director Amit Patra had told PTI earlier.