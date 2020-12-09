IIT Kharagpur grads bag over 1000 jobs

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur Wednesday said over 1000 of its outgoing graduates have bagged jobs including 30 international offers, since the placement season started on 1 Dec.

“IIT Kharagpur bagged more than 1000 offers on Phase-I placements for the year 2020-21 till the 8th Day of the ongoing hiring session…On the closing of day-1, we had received 400 plus offers, which accumulate to 900 on day 5th, though pandemic restricted some of the companies to offer more hiring numbers/profiles," IIT Kharagpur said Wednesday.

“Despite that Kharagpur achieved significant performance," the IIT said adding that companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Qualcomm, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, American Express, Sony Japan, EXL Service, Oracle, Honeywell, Cohesity, Amazon, Airbus, PwC, L&T, Wipro, Tata Steel were among others who have “offered jobs across sectors such as software, hardware, analytics, consulting, core engineering...".

More than 200 companies are participating in the first phase of the recruitment drive of which almost 25% are core engineering companies. “The company mix in the first phase is fairly distributed, and the students got their placements as per their domain choice, though software, data, and analytics took the major share of it," the IIT said.

The performance is owing to the high academic quality & technical skills of our students, which were reflected through the fully flexible online internship program 2020 including in-house internship by faculty mentors in addition to industrial internships arranged through CDC.

The first phase of the placements at IIT Kharagpur will continue till December 11 and the second phase will resume in the second week of January.

