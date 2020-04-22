IIT Kharagpur ranks 57 among global peers for sustainable impact research

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has been ranked 57th among global universities for its impact research in areas that help achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) as mandated by the United Nations.

The global ranking maps the contribution of over 800 universities in 89 countries on SDG parameters, and comes at a time when the sustainable development discourse is gathering ground amid a global pandemic.

IIT Kharagpur “delivers a fantastic performance in the individual SDGs rankings achieving 4th in the world for SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation)…13th for SDG13 (Climate Action), joint 21st for SDG1 (No Poverty) and 24th for SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy)," the Times Higher Education (THE), a British ranking agency said.

As per the ranking reports, Anna University (7th) and Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (18th) have also found a place among top 20 positions individual categories like SDG6 -- Clean Water and Sanitation alongside IIT Kharagpur. IIT Madras has been placed at 32nd and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (48th) has been placed in top positions under this parameter. “IIT Madras also achieves 16th position for SDG9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure)," the ranking agency added.

Phil Baty, chief knowledge officer at THE said, “it is great to see Indian universities stand as world leaders through their work towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, with success in areas as diverse as clean water and sanitation, climate action and good health and well-being. To see IIT Kharagpur achieve India’s best ever result in a THE global rankings is a fantastic accolade to the great work universities are taking across the country to put sustainability at the heart of their missions".

THE said its impact ranking has been designed to move away from research power and prestige “to celebrate the commitment of universities to making a positive social and economic impact."

THE findings comes days after eight top IITs decided not to participate in its world university rankings for lack of transparency and had expressed their displeasure that while another global ranking places top IITs in much prestigious positions through their survey, THE pushes them much below and does not share the detailed methodology with them.

On Wednesday, when contacted IIT-Kharagpur said for this research impact ranking data was shared in January but declined to comment on the outcome as they have collectively issued a statement on not participating in future rankings of THE this year.

Globally, the University of Auckland in New Zealand has been ranked best in terms of impact research followed by University of Sydney, Western Sydney University and La Trobe University (all three from Australia) and Arizona State University (Tempe) in the US. University of Bologna in Italy, University of British Columbia in Canada, University of Manchester and King’s College London (both in UK) and RMIT University in Australia complete the top 10 best university list.