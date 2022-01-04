Covid: IIT Kharagpur has reported sixty cases of Covid, including 40 students and researchers residing on its campus, according to PTI.

IIT Kharagpur's Registrar Tamal Nath told the news agency that most of those infected are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and either at home isolation or at isolation wards created in the engineering institution's hostels.

Besides student-researchers, 20 infected are from non-teaching staff and faculty. Nath said the situation is under control as the hospital within the campus is monitoring the condition of those infected.

He said that the institute has been urging “members to get themselves tested whenever they have fever like symptoms and they are complying with our advice. This is how the number of 60 infected was known".

"We are not outside the world. With sudden spike in Covid cases all around, we too have to face up to the (emergent) situation," he added.

Nath said after the institute's convocation on December 18, IIT-Kharagpur had decided to bring back students in phases to the campus after one and half year hiatus. "But with the sudden surge in Covid in the past two days, we are again postponing resumption of classes in on campus mode and sticking to online classes only," he added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.