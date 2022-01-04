Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IIT Kharagpur reports 60 cases of Covid

IIT Kharagpur reports 60 cases of Covid

Covid cases in IIT Kharagpur
1 min read . 03:54 PM IST Livemint

  • Most of those infected are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and either at home isolation or at isolation wards created in the engineering institution's hostels

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Covid: IIT Kharagpur has reported sixty cases of Covid, including 40 students and researchers residing on its campus, according to PTI. 

Covid: IIT Kharagpur has reported sixty cases of Covid, including 40 students and researchers residing on its campus, according to PTI. 

IIT Kharagpur's Registrar Tamal Nath told the news agency that most of those infected are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and either at home isolation or at isolation wards created in the engineering institution's hostels. 

IIT Kharagpur's Registrar Tamal Nath told the news agency that most of those infected are mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic and either at home isolation or at isolation wards created in the engineering institution's hostels. 

Besides student-researchers, 20 infected are from non-teaching staff and faculty. Nath said the situation is under control as the hospital within the campus is monitoring the condition of those infected. 

Besides student-researchers, 20 infected are from non-teaching staff and faculty. Nath said the situation is under control as the hospital within the campus is monitoring the condition of those infected. 

He said that the institute has been urging “members to get themselves tested whenever they have fever like symptoms and they are complying with our advice. This is how the number of 60 infected was known". 

He said that the institute has been urging “members to get themselves tested whenever they have fever like symptoms and they are complying with our advice. This is how the number of 60 infected was known". 

"We are not outside the world. With sudden spike in Covid cases all around, we too have to face up to the (emergent) situation," he added. 

"We are not outside the world. With sudden spike in Covid cases all around, we too have to face up to the (emergent) situation," he added. 

Nath said after the institute's convocation on December 18, IIT-Kharagpur had decided to bring back students in phases to the campus after one and half year hiatus.  "But with the sudden surge in Covid in the past two days, we are again postponing resumption of classes in on campus mode and sticking to online classes only," he added. 

Nath said after the institute's convocation on December 18, IIT-Kharagpur had decided to bring back students in phases to the campus after one and half year hiatus.  "But with the sudden surge in Covid in the past two days, we are again postponing resumption of classes in on campus mode and sticking to online classes only," he added. 

With agency inputs

With agency inputs

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!