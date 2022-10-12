IIT Kharagpur to collaborate with ONGC's drilling institute for research2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:30 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur has inked an MoU with ONGC's drilling institute for research in the field of mineral exploration
To strengthen the industrial and interdisciplinary research in cost-effective exploration activities, IIT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an institute of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.