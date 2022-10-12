IIT Kharagpur to collaborate with ONGC's drilling institute for research

This is not the first time, that ONGC has collaborated with an IIT to enhance its mineral exploration activities. In 2015, ONGC collaborated with pan-India IITs to work collectively in its Research and Development programme for developing indigenous technologies for the enhancement of exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons and alternate sources of energy. Under the initiative, ONGC's institutes worked closely with IIT professors and students under advanced research programs and projects for the Exploration and Production sector of the country. Under the collaboration, the organisation promoted internships, field visits, adjunct faculty programmes, and research-oriented career programmes through its scholarships.