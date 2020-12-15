Day after the Indian Institute of Technology- Madras campus was shut with over 100 people testing positive for the contagion, 79 more students and staff members tested positive for coronavirus today, pushing the total number of infections in the hotspot institution to 183.

IIT-Madras has emerged as one of the biggest clusters of Covid-19 infections in Chennai after education institutions were allowed to open on 7 December.

Also Read | Why Dalit students are facing a fund crunch in India’s educational institutions

Of the 444 samples lifted till 14 December, 104 have tested positive for Covid-19, Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan said, adding from 1 to 12 December, samples from the institute turning positive steadily increased from a few to 33 specimens.

"All of them are being treated at the King's Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research as per the directive of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and they are all doing well," the Tamil Nadu health secretary said, adding that the institution failed to adhere to the safety precautions resulting in a spike.

All departments, labs shut

A spokesperson for the institute said all departments and labs have been shut and as of now only about 700 students, mostly research scholars were accommodated in nine hostels.

"Classes are being held online," she said.

Radhakrishnan said though the results showed a 20% positivity rate, there was no need for concern as measures including aggressive contact testing are in place as per the protocol.

Later, the top official told PTI he was now visiting the IIT-M campus for inspection and those being treated at the hospital.

Health officials have also inspected the campus, he said.

"As soon as we started getting cases, we went in for aggressive testing and contact tracing. A majority of them are students and some canteen workers."

On the source of infection, he said "it is said that it could be from the mess," but there was nothing to panic about further spread since all measures were in place to combat it, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via