IIT Madras: 25 more students test Covid positive ; total infections now at 55

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Allaying fears of the spread of the virus, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan said 1,16,451 beds were allotted to treat covid-19 patients at government hospitals and only 18 people were admitted
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that 25 more people have tested positive at IIT-Madras taking the total number of infected cases to 55 up from 30 and turning the educational institute into a Covid-19 cluster.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J.Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that 25 more people have tested positive at IIT-Madras taking the total number of infected cases to 55 up from 30 and turning the educational institute into a Covid-19 cluster.
" Till today, we have tested 1420 people of which 55 people have tested positive for Covid19 at IIT-Madras. All positive patients have mild symptoms and their condition is stable....No 'XE' variant detected in Tamil Nadu till now," said Principal Secy-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan
" Till today, we have tested 1420 people of which 55 people have tested positive for Covid19 at IIT-Madras. All positive patients have mild symptoms and their condition is stable....No 'XE' variant detected in Tamil Nadu till now," said Principal Secy-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan
We have also created an isolation facility that is being effectively utilised. Definitely, it is a cluster, but we have ensured that it doesn't turn into large scale outside: Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan on Covid cases at IIT Madras.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
We have also created an isolation facility that is being effectively utilised. Definitely, it is a cluster, but we have ensured that it doesn't turn into large scale outside: Principal Secretary-Health, Dr J Radhakrishnan on Covid cases at IIT Madras.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Radhakrishnan and senior health department officials were inspecting the premises of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, here which reported 12 coronavirus cases on Thursday, even as 18 new infections have emerged on Friday.
Radhakrishnan and senior health department officials were inspecting the premises of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, here which reported 12 coronavirus cases on Thursday, even as 18 new infections have emerged on Friday.
"From the 700-odd samples collected yesterday, 18 more people have tested positive totaling 30 till date. All of them are vaccinated and are doing well", he said.
"From the 700-odd samples collected yesterday, 18 more people have tested positive totaling 30 till date. All of them are vaccinated and are doing well", he said.
He said the covid-19 protocols should be strictly followed in the campus and the institute authorities have been given directions in this connection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said the covid-19 protocols should be strictly followed in the campus and the institute authorities have been given directions in this connection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All the people who tested positive were having mild symptoms like sore throat, fever and they are under isolation. They do not require hospitalisation. But, it it has been decided to keep King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research (in the city) as a reserve hospital", the official said.
"All the people who tested positive were having mild symptoms like sore throat, fever and they are under isolation. They do not require hospitalisation. But, it it has been decided to keep King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research (in the city) as a reserve hospital", the official said.
Allaying fears of the spread of the virus, he said 1,16,451 beds were allotted to treat covid-19 patients at government hospitals and only 18 people were admitted.
"Though it is good news, people are not following the covid-19 appropriate behaviour which may lead to resurgence of the virus. Therefore, our appeal is that people should wear a mask while in public places, vaccinate themselves if they are eligible", he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Though it is good news, people are not following the covid-19 appropriate behaviour which may lead to resurgence of the virus. Therefore, our appeal is that people should wear a mask while in public places, vaccinate themselves if they are eligible", he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To a query, he said the incident at IIT-M was not specific to that particular area and that it may happen anywhere if people do not follow the covid-19 protocols.
To a query, he said the incident at IIT-M was not specific to that particular area and that it may happen anywhere if people do not follow the covid-19 protocols.