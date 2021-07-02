Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >IIT Madras: Charred body of project staff found inside campus

IIT Madras: Charred body of project staff found inside campus

The campus of IIT Madras.
1 min read . 11:53 AM IST PTI

  • The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident and that the institute was fully cooperating with the authorities

CHENNAI : The charred body of a project staff of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, was found on the premises last night, police and the management said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Unni Krishnan from Ernakulam, Kerala.

According to sources, the charred body was recovered from a hockey stadium at the premier technical institute by the police on Thursday night after some hockey players alerted them.

"From the scene of crime it appears to be a case of suicide. The police have registered a case of suspicious death," a senior official told PTI.

The IIT management said the police is investigating the incident and that the institute was fully cooperating with the authorities.

"An unfortunate and tragic incident occurred yesterday at IIT Madras Campus, involving a temporary project staff. The project staff whose body was found had joined the Institute in April 2021 and was living outside the campus," it said in a statement.

"We are shocked and deeply grieved, and convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the departed soul," it added.

