IIT Madras COVID cluster: 11 more test positive; total tally rises to 182

There is nothing to panic about. We have not closed the institution. We are ensuring that the cluster doesn't spread to other places, the state health secretary said
Another 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 in IIT Madras and with that, the total positive cases in the area are now 182, Dr J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary, informed.
Earlier in the day, the Health Secretary had conveyed that the college campus is still open, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university. “There is nothing to panic about. We have not closed the institution. We are ensuring that the cluster doesn't spread to other places."
The authorities have also asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 77 new Covid cases on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 34,53,756. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. The recoveries reached 34,15,284 with 34 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 447 active infections as per the state's health bulletin.
