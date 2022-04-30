The total Covid tally in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras reached 196 on Saturday with 13 more infections being reported, as per news agency ANI reports. On Friday the institute reported at least 11 more positive cases.

Ealier this week, health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols.